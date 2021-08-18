Advertisement

Brattleboro votes to reinstate indoor mask mandate

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro is the latest community to reinstate a mask mandate.

The Brattleboro select board voted 4-1 at an emergency meeting Tuesday night to require masks for all indoor public spaces.

Brattleboro was once of several communities across our region to issue a townwide mask policy during the height of the pandemic.

Business owners we spoke with say there is a bit of fatigue setting in as the pandemic draws on, but they say recently, many people around town were already wearing masks before the mandate.

“I have a couple of friends who were fully vaccinated who have had breakthrough cases of the virus. So, that is kind of disappointing to me personally, but you know we just have to keep on keeping on,” said Barbara Walsh, owner of the Brattleboro Bicycle Shop.

Officials in Brattleboro told us the new policy is dependent upon receiving approval from Vermont’s Health Commissioner.

Other towns across our region have also reinstated indoor mask mandates in some form. That includes Hanover and Enfield, New Hampshire, in the Upper Valley.

