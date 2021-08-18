Advertisement

Burlington posts police chief job opening

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is officially looking for a new police chief again.

The job posting went out Wednesday according to the mayor’s office.

In May, the mayor said they would resume the search for a chief and seek feedback.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said they heard from 588 residents, and that Burlingtonians said they wanted to see both a focus on public safety and advancing structural and cultural reforms.

Weinberger says they took that feedback and used it to make the job description.

He expects to start interviewing candidates within a month and announce an appointee this fall.

Burlington has been without a permanent police chief since former chief Brandon del Pozo resigned in December 2019 after a social media scandal.

Related Stories:

Del Pozo to resign from Howard Center board

Weinberger knew of Burlington police chief’s anonymous Twitter account

Civil action filed against Burlington cop in Kilburn death

Last day on the job for Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jan Wright

Burlington deputy police chief disciplined in social media scandal

Burlington Police reviewing additional fake social media posts of deputy chief

Burlington deputy police chief resigns after social media scandal

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. vax rate hits 85%; officials say delta expected to peak soon
Toni Baker
Missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in New Hampshire
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
Surveillance photos
Police searching for suspect in Williamstown sexual assault
The first day of school is next week, but there’s still some planning to do. The delta...
Vermont officials detail basic model for returning to school

Latest News

Burlington resident Sue Schein saw her property tax assessment increase from $7,457 to $12,998.
Tax Burdened: Residents bear the brunt of Burlington’s first property reassessment in 16 years
housing
Tax Burdened: Residents bear the brunt of Burlington’s first property reassessment in 16 years
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai...
Afghanistan veterans spread message of support
afghanistan
Afghanistan veterans spread message of support
File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area