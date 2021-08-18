Burlington posts police chief job opening

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is officially looking for a new police chief again.

The job posting went out Wednesday according to the mayor’s office.

In May, the mayor said they would resume the search for a chief and seek feedback.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said they heard from 588 residents, and that Burlingtonians said they wanted to see both a focus on public safety and advancing structural and cultural reforms.

Weinberger says they took that feedback and used it to make the job description.

He expects to start interviewing candidates within a month and announce an appointee this fall.

Burlington has been without a permanent police chief since former chief Brandon del Pozo resigned in December 2019 after a social media scandal.

Related Stories:

Del Pozo to resign from Howard Center board

Weinberger knew of Burlington police chief’s anonymous Twitter account

Civil action filed against Burlington cop in Kilburn death

Last day on the job for Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jan Wright

Burlington deputy police chief disciplined in social media scandal

Burlington Police reviewing additional fake social media posts of deputy chief

Burlington deputy police chief resigns after social media scandal

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.