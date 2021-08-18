Burlington School Board reviews proposed sites for new school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School Board has until early September to narrow down a list of 16 possible sites for the new Burlington High School campus down to five. The list is made up of suggestions from the community and a real estate firm hired by the city.

Nobody from the public came to the meeting to give input on any of the sites, but school board members said they are looking forward to that feedback. The chair of the school board, Clare Wool, tells me they are going into this with an open mind.

“We are fortunate we are taking this time to engage the community again because we also have the tech center to consider,” Wool explained.

Tuesday night was the first time the full list of potential sites for a new Burlington High School was presented to them. “The next phase will be the narrowing down of what is truly available and viable,” Wool explained.

The properties on the list range from places like Centennial Field and Leddy Park, to vacant lots, like the wetlands at 453/501 Pine Street. A full list of possibilities and Tuesday night’s presentation can be here.

Burlington School Superintendent, Tim Flanagan, said the next step is to see what spots are really viable. “We are working with a group called White & Burke who are helping us identify sites across the city that could be potential sites for us,” Flanagan said.

After Tuesday’s meeting, the board will score each site based on things like cost, accessibility, and community support.

Flanagan said he hopes to have students in a new high school by August of 2025. “It is our goal,” he said. “It is really aggressive, maybe some people say it’s too aggressive, but we really want to drive toward a goal that responds to the need.”

Flanagan told us there is no definite budget for a new school. He said at a minimum, they will need to spend at least $20-million to decontaminate and demolish the site of the old school.

In the meantime, students will continue learning in the former Macy’s building downtown.

Related stories:

More than a dozen possible sites identified for Burlington High School

Almost all Vermont schools to be tested for PCBs

Burlington High School seniors celebrate in-person graduation

Leahy questions EPA director on impact of Burlington PCB contamination

School district hopes to build Burlington High School in 4 years

Some Burlington families seek new schooling options

State lawmakers react to Burlington High School rebuild

Mayor calls Burlington High School situation a crisis

Burlington School Board decides to rebuild high school

Burlington High School interim principal, Lauren McBride, selected as permanent principal

Burlington school district considers possibility of building new high school

Chemical contamination at BHS more extensive than feared

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.