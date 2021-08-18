Advertisement

Claremont school district settles student assault lawsuit

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire school board has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of a special-needs student who was assaulted by a substitute teacher on a 2019 field trip.

The Valley News reports that the woman’s guardian, Angela Leslie, alleged that the school district School Administrative Unit 6 and school officials failed to protect the woman. Former Claremont mayor and substitute teacher George Caccavaro pleaded guilty in March 2020 to two counts of simple assault and served 40 days before being released.

Leslie’s attorney, Anthony Carr, alleged that Caccavaro was grooming the victim and that the district failed to intervene. 

Related Story:

Former NH substitute teacher accused of sexual assault

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vt. vax rate hits 85%; officials say delta expected to peak soon
Toni Baker
Missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in New Hampshire
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
Surveillance photos
Police searching for suspect in Williamstown sexual assault
The first day of school is next week, but there’s still some planning to do. The delta...
Vermont officials detail basic model for returning to school

Latest News

Tech company MTX has set its sights on Waterbury and will bring as many as 250 new jobs to...
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Vermont
SL
Lake monitoring program offers real-time conditions for adventurers, researchers
FF
UVM research finds food insecurity sparked by pandemic still a problem
For the first time in more than four decades, the federal government has updated and...
Vermonters to see increased SNAP benefits