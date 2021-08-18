Claremont school district settles student assault lawsuit

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire school board has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit filed on behalf of a special-needs student who was assaulted by a substitute teacher on a 2019 field trip.

The Valley News reports that the woman’s guardian, Angela Leslie, alleged that the school district School Administrative Unit 6 and school officials failed to protect the woman. Former Claremont mayor and substitute teacher George Caccavaro pleaded guilty in March 2020 to two counts of simple assault and served 40 days before being released.

Leslie’s attorney, Anthony Carr, alleged that Caccavaro was grooming the victim and that the district failed to intervene.

Related Story:

Former NH substitute teacher accused of sexual assault

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)