Cuomo files for retirement

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Outgoing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has officially filed for retirement.

The New York State Comptroller’s Office says will go into effect September 1st.

Current law says Cuomo can receive a state pension.

He resigned last week amid sexual harassment allegations. He could possibly receive around $50,000 per year.

Some state lawmakers are attempting to enact legislation that removes the pension of people who are convicted of impeachment charges, but there’s no word on how much backing that movement has.

Related stories:

New York’s new governor, Kathy Hochul, taking office Aug. 24

NY Assembly to continue investigating Cuomo for alleged misconduct

NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits

New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.