Cuomo files for retirement

Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Outgoing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has officially filed for retirement.

The New York State Comptroller’s Office says will go into effect September 1st.

Current law says Cuomo can receive a state pension.

He resigned last week amid sexual harassment allegations. He could possibly receive around $50,000 per year.

Some state lawmakers are attempting to enact legislation that removes the pension of people who are convicted of impeachment charges, but there’s no word on how much backing that movement has.

