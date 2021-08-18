Advertisement

Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor

File image
File image(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has granted clemency to 10 people in his last days in office.

Cuomo has issued pardons and clemencies on several occasions in recent years, with many of the pardons going to immigrants facing deportation, where a pardon could be beneficial to their attempts to be allowed to remain in the country.

The governor commuted the sentences of five individuals and fully pardoned five individuals.

Cuomo’s last day in office will be Aug. 23. He is stepping down after the release of a report that found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately and said some of his comments had been misunderstood. But he said fighting to stay in office would hurt the state.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vt. vax rate hits 85%; officials say delta expected to peak soon
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
Toni Baker
Missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in New Hampshire
Surveillance photos
Police searching for suspect in Williamstown sexual assault
The first day of school is next week, but there’s still some planning to do. The delta...
Vermont officials detail basic model for returning to school

Latest News

Geopipe is a company that has been in the planning stage for years but as it slowly emerges...
Burlington tech company makes mapping the world easier
Geopipe is a company that has been in the planning stage for years, but as it slowly emerges...
Burlington tech company makes mapping the world easier
Joe Magee
Joe Magee elected to represent Burlington’s Ward 3
A photo of the old Burlington High School
Burlington School Board reviews proposed sites for new school