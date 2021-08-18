Family pet dies in Milton house fire

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A family pet dies in a house fire in Milton, Tuesday.

The Milton Fire Chief says around 7:30 p.m. they got a report of a fire at 122 McMullen Road. The fire chief says the neighbor next door smelled the smoke, called the homeowner, got the code to get inside and was unable to get the family pet out due to extreme heat.

After the fire was extinguished the fire chief says, the fire started in the kitchen.

The owner was not home at the time and the inside of the house is badly damaged.

