Fred expected to bring heavy rain, possible flooding to region

Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western North Carolina. (Source: WLOS via CNN Newsource)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Tropical Depression Fred is dumping heavy rains and threatening mudslides and flash floods in upstate New York after closing interstate highways in the lower Appalachians.

Tornado watches were in effect as the storm moved from West Virginia into Pennsylvania. As many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported across Georgia and the Carolinas.

Steady rain is expected to move into central & southern areas of our region late Wednesday, causing possible localized flooding and as much as 1-4″ rain with higher amounts in the higher elevations of the mountains in New York.

