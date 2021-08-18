Advertisement

Grant money available to help pay overdue utility bills

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s largest utility is reminding customers that they can apply for grant money to get caught up on past-due utility bills related to the pandemic.

A total of $55 million in free grant money is available to help renters, homeowners, businesses and farms pay overdue utility bills tied to the pandemic, Green Mountain Power said in a written statement on Tuesday.

“More than 20,000 GMP customers have fallen at least two months behind on their accounts during the pandemic, yet only about 2,000 have applied for these new assistance programs,” said Steve Costello, a GMP vice president.

The Vermont Department of Public Service is taking grant applications through Oct. 25. The money, which does not have to be repaid, can go toward past-due landline phone, electric, natural gas and water service bills, the utility said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

