Joe Magee elected to represent Burlington’s Ward 3

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington voters elected Joe Magee to the Burlington City Council Tuesday, ensuring that Progressives will continue to control the council.

Magee won by a nearly 50% margin over Independent Owen Milne and Republican Christopher Aaron Felker. Magee brought in 475 votes.; Milne had 397; and Felker 136.

Magee ran on a platform of continuing the work of the Progressives, including police reforms. The win continues a streak of Progressive councilors holding onto the Ward 3 seat, which dates back to the 1980s. The ward covers the heart of the city, including much of downtown, Church Street, the waterfront, and the Old North End.

The spot was vacated by councilor Brian Pine who has since been named director of the city’s Community and Economic Development Office.

Related Stories:

Residents of Burlington’s Ward 3 to pick new city councilor Tuesday

Burlington mayor taps Councilor Brian Pine to lead CEDO

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.