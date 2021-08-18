Advertisement

Joe Magee elected to represent Burlington’s Ward 3

Joe Magee
Joe Magee(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington voters elected Joe Magee to the Burlington City Council Tuesday, ensuring that Progressives will continue to control the council.

Magee won by a nearly 50% margin over Independent Owen Milne and Republican Christopher Aaron Felker. Magee brought in 475 votes.; Milne had 397; and Felker 136.

Magee ran on a platform of continuing the work of the Progressives, including police reforms. The win continues a streak of Progressive councilors holding onto the Ward 3 seat, which dates back to the 1980s. The ward covers the heart of the city, including much of downtown, Church Street, the waterfront, and the Old North End.

The spot was vacated by councilor Brian Pine who has since been named director of the city’s Community and Economic Development Office.

Related Stories:

Residents of Burlington’s Ward 3 to pick new city councilor Tuesday

Burlington mayor taps Councilor Brian Pine to lead CEDO

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. vax rate hits 85%; officials say delta expected to peak soon
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
Toni Baker
Missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in New Hampshire
Surveillance photos
Police searching for suspect in Williamstown sexual assault
The first day of school is next week, but there’s still some planning to do. The delta...
Vermont officials detail basic model for returning to school

Latest News

File image
Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor
Geopipe is a company that has been in the planning stage for years but as it slowly emerges...
Burlington tech company makes mapping the world easier
Geopipe is a company that has been in the planning stage for years, but as it slowly emerges...
Burlington tech company makes mapping the world easier
A photo of the old Burlington High School
Burlington School Board reviews proposed sites for new school