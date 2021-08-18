Lake monitoring program offers real-time conditions for adventurers, researchers

PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Before heading out to your favorite lake, it’s smart to prepare -- grabbing sunscreen, a towel, and checking the weather. Now, some folks will also be able to check the web for real-time conditions on a popular Adirondack lake too.

Anyone who uses Upper Saranac Lake may be familiar with the Upper Saranac Lake Platform. “There’s a whole bunch of equipment on a mast that measures things related to the weather. So, wind speed, direction, rainfall, the amount of solar radiation, air temperature, all of that sort of thing,” said Brendan Wiltse with Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute.

The platform floats over the deepest part of the lake, monitoring the water 24/7, anytime there’s no ice on the lake. It reports data back to the institute. That in itself is nothing new. In fact, it was installed in May of 2017. “But this is the first time that we have almost all of the data that it’s collecting available to the public on a website in near real-time,” Wiltse said. “The platform gets put out really early in the year -- it was in April of this year that we put it out. And that’s sort of a dangerous time of year to be out on a water body because the water temperatures are so cold. So, this can be used by lake associations, ourselves, the news, meteorologists, to talk about water safety during those times of year.”

Access to that data has previously been limited, but now, it’s as simple as jumping on a website or Twitter to learn anything you need to know about the lake. That’s important for scientists and recreational lake users alike, which are the target audiences. “We want the public to be engaged with the protection of these water bodies and have a connection to them. So even if they don’t fully understand everything that’s on the website, just knowing that this thing is out there and it’s helping us in our work to help protect waters in the Adirondacks,”

The tweets come with a photo with information including air and water temperatures, and wind speed. Researchers looking for deeper information can hop on the website to find more in-depth data. “Because this is rather uncommon to have this level of detail on a lake in the Adirondacks, we wanted to make sure that other researchers and scientists that might see value in this can have access to the data,” Wiltse said.

Some of that may be helpful in identifying issues previously seen in other water bodies in the region and can help scientists prepare for and mitigate harmful changes. “This is technology that you like to have on a water body, just because it gives you so much data about the lake. It lets you know when things are changing, perhaps before something happens in the water body that might be of concern, like a harmful algal bloom,” Wiltse said.

Regardless of the depth of data users are looking for, Wiltse says they are hoping it’ll inform everyone of changes that impact the waters of the Adirondack region, one tweet at a time.

A feature that would allow users to message the platform and get an instant response is scheduled to launch later this season, or early next season.

There are platforms on Lake George and Lake Champlain too, but the information is only currenlty being shared with the public for Upper Saranac Lake.

