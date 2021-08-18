Advertisement

NH seeks more money for youth center abuse investigation

File photo
File photo(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Justice wants nearly $1 million to continue investigating and prosecuting those accused of physically and sexually abusing children at the state’s youth detention center.

The current two-year budget includes $350,000 for the cost of prosecuting crimes and defending the state against civil lawsuits, but the department estimates it will need an additional $2.7 million through June 30, 2022. Of that total, more than $950,000 would go to the criminal bureau, mostly for the investigation into abuse allegations at the Sununu Youth Services Center.

The Executive Council is set to vote on the request Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vt. vax rate hits 85%; officials say delta expected to peak soon
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
Toni Baker
Missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in New Hampshire
Surveillance photos
Police searching for suspect in Williamstown sexual assault
The first day of school is next week, but there’s still some planning to do. The delta...
Vermont officials detail basic model for returning to school

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Fred expected to bring heavy rain, possible flooding to region
File image
Cuomo issues clemency for 10 people in last days as governor
Geopipe is a company that has been in the planning stage for years but as it slowly emerges...
Burlington tech company makes mapping the world easier
Geopipe is a company that has been in the planning stage for years, but as it slowly emerges...
Burlington tech company makes mapping the world easier