NH seeks more money for youth center abuse investigation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Justice wants nearly $1 million to continue investigating and prosecuting those accused of physically and sexually abusing children at the state’s youth detention center.

The current two-year budget includes $350,000 for the cost of prosecuting crimes and defending the state against civil lawsuits, but the department estimates it will need an additional $2.7 million through June 30, 2022. Of that total, more than $950,000 would go to the criminal bureau, mostly for the investigation into abuse allegations at the Sununu Youth Services Center.

The Executive Council is set to vote on the request Wednesday.

