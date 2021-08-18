Advertisement

Police still searching for driver who damaged Vt. covered bridge

Surveillance photo of a truck hitting the Millers Run Covered Bridge in Lyndon.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Lyndonville are still looking for the driver of a rented box truck that hit and damaged the Millers Run bridge last week.

The chief said on Wednesday the license plate can not be seen in the surveillance footage, and without that, Enterprise can’t tell them who was driving it.

The bridge is open again with minor damage.

Police say other drivers came through after the truck hit the bridge and they’re hoping one of them might know something.

Trucks that are too large are a frequent cause of damage to covered bridges in Vermont.

