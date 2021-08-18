Police still searching for driver who damaged Vt. covered bridge

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Lyndonville are still looking for the driver of a rented box truck that hit and damaged the Millers Run bridge last week.

The chief said on Wednesday the license plate can not be seen in the surveillance footage, and without that, Enterprise can’t tell them who was driving it.

The bridge is open again with minor damage.

Police say other drivers came through after the truck hit the bridge and they’re hoping one of them might know something.

Trucks that are too large are a frequent cause of damage to covered bridges in Vermont.

Related Stories:

Another truck damages Lyndon covered bridge; police seek driver

Bad drivers damaging Vermont covered bridges

Delivery truck smashes through Lyndonville covered bridge

Engineers to survey Lyndonville covered bridge hit by truck

Lyndon signs contract to fix covered bridge hit by truck

Truck driver damages Tunbridge covered bridge

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.