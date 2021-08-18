Advertisement

Rocker Manson accused of spitting, blowing snot on woman

File(Owen Sweeney | Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021
Documents in the New Hampshire criminal case of rocker Marilyn Manson allege that he spit and blew snot at a videographer during a 2019 concert.

Last month, Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case. The allegations were detailed in the affidavit Wednesday that was released along with the criminal complaint in the case.

Manson is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. 

