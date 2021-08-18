Advertisement

Seawolves ready for contact

Burlington-South Burlington one of many high school football teams to begin practice
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in nearly two years, we will have 11-on-11 high school tackle football in the Fall of 2021. On Monday, teams around the state got back to work preparing for the campaign to come.

That includes the only co-op team in division one: the Burlington-South Burlington Seawolves. The team took to the field at SB on Monday afternoon with a new coaching staff in place. Longtime head man Joe McDonald has stepped back into a support role with longtime assistant Chadde Wolf taking over and bringing in a new staff.

Like every other team entering camp, the Seawolves have a lot of quesitons this year: who will be under center? Who will step up as team leaders? Obviously the logistical hurdles involved with being a co-op team isn’t something most groups have to deal with, but with the experience over the last three years, Burlington-South Burlington isn’t that concerned about that. The bigger issue will be getting the kids familiar and comfortable with tackle football again.

It’ll be a few days before they can really put that to the test, but the kids who do return with tackle football experience are excited to get contact back in the game.

“You know last year was a lot of fun,” said junior lineman Sidiki Sylla. “Got to play some running back, scored a touchdown last year. It was great. I think this year, linemen that played that 7-on-7 last year, we’re gonna be ready, we’re gonna be hitting. You know, we hype. We didn’t get that chance last year, we’re gonna have a lot of fun, we’re gonna run around. Our footwork’s crazy now so yeah.”

“It’s really fun,” added junior receiver and defensive back Alec Leclair. “It gets a lot of people motivated on the team, I’ve been talking to them a lot. They really like hitting and they’re really fun for that aspect. A lot more people have shown up too because of that aspect. They didn’t really want to play 7-on-7 last year and I didn’t really want to play either but it was still fun, we still had a good run. I know a lot of the coaches are enjoyable of that fact so I think it’s gonna be great, I think it’s gonna be fun.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

