South Burlington community mourns unexpected death of principal

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington community is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school principal just days before the start of the new school year.

“Karsten -- just an all-around great guy. He never had a bad thing to say about anybody,” said South Burlington School District Superintendent David Young.

This fall would have been the start of Karsten Schlenter’s 11th year as principal of Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School. He became ill while on vacation in Alaska with his wife. Young says the illness is not covid-related, but progressed rapidly, resulting in his death. “Like we do in life, we have to figure out how to move forward, and we’re lucky as a school community because we’re so close that we recognize we need to support one another too,” Young said.

Milton Town School District Superintendent Amy Rex worked closely with Schlenter. “He was incredibly empathetic,” she said.

Her district is among those that have reached out to offer their support. “Vermont is so small, we’re so close and connected. These have a real impact. When it happens to one community, others feel it and they know what they’re going through and they just want to be there for each other.”

Young says the school year will start as planned with Assistant Principal Dave Hyatt serving as interim principal, but it will most likely be tough for many. “I’m concerned. I don’t want them to be overworked and overstressed either, so we’ll backfill as much as we can to provide the support necessary for the students, the staff, and the community and parents,” he said.

Essex-Westford School District Superintendent Beth Cobb has offered her own counselors to help with the grieving process. “Sometimes guidance counselors in the same district need support, so we definitely support each other as colleagues throughout the region and throughout the state with something like this,” she said.

“He was a great addition to our school community and we will not forget him,” Young said.

Funeral arrangements have not been set yet by Schlenter’s family, but the school district hopes to have a celebration of his life during that time.

