Tackle football returns to Vermont high schools

High school tackle football is returning to Vermont after teams played a 7-on-7 touch season...
High school tackle football is returning to Vermont after teams played a 7-on-7 touch season last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - High school tackle football is returning to Vermont after teams played a 7-on-7 touch season last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Monday was the first official day of high school football practice in the state, the Caledonian Record reported.

“I am most looking forward to just being with my team and getting back together with the guys, and having to be tough and keeping that mentality,” Lyndon senior Trevor Lussier told the newspaper. “Last year, 7-on-7 had the team aspect, but it was like playing backyard Thanksgiving football.”

St. Johnsbury junior Dawson Wilkins said as a lineman he didn’t really do much last season.

“We’re ready to go; excited to get out here and see the team’s chemistry and see what happens,” he said.

