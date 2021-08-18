Advertisement

Tax Burdened: Residents bear the brunt of Burlington’s first property reassessment in 16 years

By Céline McArthur
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s recent property reassessment has many residents facing sticker shock.

Housing costs were already high, but the city’s first reassessment in 16 years has only worsened matters for the large majority of homeowners. High demand has driven up home prices — a phenomenon exacerbated by the flood of out-of-state buyers during the pandemic.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who reported on the situation in this week’s issue.

