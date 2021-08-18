Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A tech company has set its sights on Waterbury and will bring as many as 250 new jobs to Vermont in the next five years.

MTX specializes in software development for local and state governments.

It plans to move into the former Keurig Dr Peppper plant in Waterbury this fall.

MTX employs some 11,000 people across the globe and specializes in government IT consulting.

The company created Vermont’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system at the beginning of the pandemic and also offers contact tracing and vaccine management systems to other states.

“When we go to New York, Texas and other places creating 100 jobs, 250 jobs isn’t as impactful. But in Vermont, it’s very impactful,” said Das Nobel, the founder and CEO of MTX Group, Inc.

Nobel grew up in a small village in Bangladesh. He says he’s invested in making an impact on rural communities.

“When we look back in 10 years or 20 years, I want our kids to know we did something meaningful in Vermont,” Nobel said.

MTX plans to bring upward of 250 employees to the area over the next five years, with wages ranging from $80,000 to $175,000.

Mark Pomilio with Revitalizing Waterbury has been in talks with MTX for several months.

He has high hopes for the company and its effect on the area.

“It’s great to have a new company. And not only that but also a new industry. This is a tech company. There are a few tech companies here in Waterbury but this could be a great new start for us,” Pomilio said.

A cash incentive may have helped, too. The state authorized up to a $6 million Vermont Employment Growth Incentive Grant on the condition that MTX create jobs and stay here.

MTX also says Waterbury was an ideal location because of the sheer space available-- 18,000 square feet. They say they’ll be able to accommodate up to 250 employees.

But with that many people comes a challenge we’re all familiar with-- housing. Leaders say it will be a challenge as we’re still in a housing crunch.

But they say the gradual influx of workers over five years should give us time to build more housing using federal cash.

“We do hope that construction levels do pick up and create more housing opportunities across the spectrum from low income to executive level type housing,” said Joan Goldstein, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Economic Development.

The first 25 employees are slated to arrive this fall.

MTX also says being in Waterbury will put it near other parts of Vermont’s government, the state office complex and Montpelier.

