Advertisement

Vermont looks to replace lost gas taxes from those driving electric vehicles

Arizona ranks relatively high among states when it comes to the rate of electric vehicle...
Vermont is slated to have 50,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025, and the people who drive them won't be paying a 30-cent per gallon gas tax used to fund roads, sidewalks, rail and more.(U.S. Department of Energy)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is targeted to have 50,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025 as part of the State’s Comprehensive Energy Plan.

But that means people who drive them won’t be paying a 30-cent per gallon gas tax used to fund roads.

Without finding alternative revenues, the state says we could lose up to $20 million by 2025.

A key committee is now looking for new tax revenue sources for EVs to replace the lost revenues.

The Road Use Charge Study advisory committee is coming up with recommendations to lawmakers on several proposals.

State officials say those could be additional fees on public charging stations, new annual fees for Vermont EV owners or mileage-based fees through odometer checks or GPS mileage tracking devices.

“We’re in the early stages so we have a lot to learn. We are looking to come up with a system that provides choices and privacy and equity for folks as we move forward and we look forward to sharing that as we go along,” said Michele Boomhower, the director of Policy, Planning & Intermodal Development for VTrans.

For now, any proposal would only apply to cars and small trucks.

State leaders say there are about 4,400 EVs on the road right now.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. vax rate hits 85%; officials say delta expected to peak soon
Toni Baker
Missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in New Hampshire
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
Surveillance photos
Police searching for suspect in Williamstown sexual assault
The first day of school is next week, but there’s still some planning to do. The delta...
Vermont officials detail basic model for returning to school

Latest News

Surveillance photo of a truck hitting the Millers Run Covered Bridge in Lyndon.
Police still searching for driver who damaged Vt. covered bridge
High school tackle football is returning to Vermont after teams played a 7-on-7 touch season...
Tackle football returns to Vermont high schools
Vermont's largest utility is reminding customers that they can apply for grant money to get...
Grant money available to help pay overdue utility bills
The Upper Saranac Lake Platform operated by Paul Smiths College Adirondack Watershed Institute.
Lake monitoring program offers real-time conditions for adventurers, researchers