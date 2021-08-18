Vermont looks to replace lost gas taxes from those driving electric vehicles

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is targeted to have 50,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025 as part of the State’s Comprehensive Energy Plan.

But that means people who drive them won’t be paying a 30-cent per gallon gas tax used to fund roads.

Without finding alternative revenues, the state says we could lose up to $20 million by 2025.

A key committee is now looking for new tax revenue sources for EVs to replace the lost revenues.

The Road Use Charge Study advisory committee is coming up with recommendations to lawmakers on several proposals.

State officials say those could be additional fees on public charging stations, new annual fees for Vermont EV owners or mileage-based fees through odometer checks or GPS mileage tracking devices.

“We’re in the early stages so we have a lot to learn. We are looking to come up with a system that provides choices and privacy and equity for folks as we move forward and we look forward to sharing that as we go along,” said Michele Boomhower, the director of Policy, Planning & Intermodal Development for VTrans.

For now, any proposal would only apply to cars and small trucks.

State leaders say there are about 4,400 EVs on the road right now.

