Advertisement

Vermonters to see increased SNAP benefits

For the first time in more than four decades, the federal government has updated and...
For the first time in more than four decades, the federal government has updated and substantially increased the amount of SNAP benefits for families.
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in more than four decades, the federal government has updated and substantially increased the amount of SNAP benefits for families.

This is the first time since 1975-- other than minor inflation increases-- that the government has looked at what they are giving families and individuals each month through the program.

In fact, most families will see a 25% increase in pre-COVID benefit amounts. Most importantly, unlike COVID emergency benefits, these changes are permanent.

“Any one of us at any moment really, we never know what tomorrow is going to bring. So it’s really important these programs stay strong and that they’re there for all of us and all of us make use of them when they need to,” said Anore Horton of Hunger Free Vermont.

The new SNAP or 3SquaresVT benefits, as they are called in the Green Mountain State, will begin on Oct. 1. But people can start signing up now. Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. vax rate hits 85%; officials say delta expected to peak soon
Toni Baker
Missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in New Hampshire
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington middle school principal dies
Surveillance photos
Police searching for suspect in Williamstown sexual assault
The first day of school is next week, but there’s still some planning to do. The delta...
Vermont officials detail basic model for returning to school

Latest News

Tech company MTX has set its sights on Waterbury and will bring as many as 250 new jobs to...
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Vermont
SL
Lake monitoring program offers real-time conditions for adventurers, researchers
FF
UVM research finds food insecurity sparked by pandemic still a problem
File photo
Claremont school district settles student assault lawsuit