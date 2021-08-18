Vermonters to see increased SNAP benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in more than four decades, the federal government has updated and substantially increased the amount of SNAP benefits for families.

This is the first time since 1975-- other than minor inflation increases-- that the government has looked at what they are giving families and individuals each month through the program.

In fact, most families will see a 25% increase in pre-COVID benefit amounts. Most importantly, unlike COVID emergency benefits, these changes are permanent.

“Any one of us at any moment really, we never know what tomorrow is going to bring. So it’s really important these programs stay strong and that they’re there for all of us and all of us make use of them when they need to,” said Anore Horton of Hunger Free Vermont.

The new SNAP or 3SquaresVT benefits, as they are called in the Green Mountain State, will begin on Oct. 1. But people can start signing up now. Click here for all the details.

