BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for central and southern Vermont through Thursday evening for the potential of heavy rain. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will move into southern New England on Thursday morning, bringing with it bands of heavy rain that will extend into Vermont. As much as 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible, with locally higher amounts in southern Vermont, which could lead to flash flooding.

As the storm moves into eastern New England on Thursday afternoon, the heavier rain will diminish, but likely still spread across the majority of our region through the evening and into the early overnight hours. Rain totals will be lighter farther north along the Canadian border where about a quarter to half inch of rain is possible. Skies will be cloudy most of the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll get some sunshine back for the end of the work week. Friday will feature partly sunny skies. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. The weekend is looking partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for some scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Our weather pattern will continue into next week as well. It’s looking generally dry with partly sunny skies, but still warm and muggy with the chance of a few afternoon showers each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

