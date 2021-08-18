Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The “unsettled weather pattern” . . . that will be the name of the game as we go through the next several days. One trouble spot will be late tonight into early Thursday, when heavy rain is expected.

Showers will be scattered about, on & off, here & there as we go through this Wednesday. There is also a chance for a rumble or two of thunder.

A heavier, steadier batch of rain will move into our central & southern areas late tonight and stick around for the first half of the day on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred come through.. There could be some localized flooding with as much as 1-4″ rain coming down, the higher amounts in the higher elevations of the mountains in NY.

Those remnants will be out of here on Thursday night, and we will get a decent day on Friday with sunshine, but it will be hot & humid.

Then we will be back to that unsettled weather pattern over the weekend and into the start of next week. Each day will be partly sunny, warm & muggy, and there is a chance for a few pop-up showers & possible thunderstorms each day, mainly in the afternoon.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking those remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in case any flooding problems arise. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

