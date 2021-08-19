11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say 11 homes and businesses were hit overnight in a Burlington burglary spree.

Wednesday night or Thursday morning, the thief or thieves targeted several businesses in the Hannaford Plaza off North Avenue in the New North End.

They also went after 400 Pine Street in the South End, where Arts Riot and Speeder and Earl’s are located.

A homeowner even discovered a man climbing in the window.

Police hope surveillance video will help them crack the cases.

