Advocates push for Vermonters to sign up for reduced-cost health insurance

(MGN)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling to pay for health care and advocates say there is now money available to help.

A survey of 1,900 residents taken by the Vermont Office of the Health Care Advocate collected demographics, income, insurance coverage, and level of debt. Advocates say they want to use that to inform policymakers and reduce the stigma surrounding debt.

The office’s Mike Fisher says there are millions of dollars in new subsidies for people who get their insurance through Vermont Health Connect. “There are federal subsidies that are available this year that I’m afraid Vermonters are not taking advantage of. If you tried to buy insurance in the past and you thought, ‘Well, geez, I can’t afford it.’ It’s worth looking again,” he said.

