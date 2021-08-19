Commemorative jugs headed to USS Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You’ve heard of a ship in a bottle? Well, how about a submarine in a jug?

It’s the latest gift from a group of Vermonters to the crew of the USS Vermont.

Channel 3 Photographer Lance MacKenzie introduces us to one of the creators.

Related Stories:

Navy submarine USS Vermont to be celebrated this month

Students make bell stand for USS Vermont

Burlington Coast Guard chief named honorary plank owner of USS Vermont

USS Vermont submarine crew members get plaques

Artist creates wooden USS Vermont

How teddy bears are helping to launch the USS Vermont

Behind the scenes on the USS Vermont

New submarine’s first splash is with Vermont water

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.