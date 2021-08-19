Advertisement

Commemorative jugs headed to USS Vermont

By Lance MacKenzie
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You’ve heard of a ship in a bottle? Well, how about a submarine in a jug?

It’s the latest gift from a group of Vermonters to the crew of the USS Vermont.

Channel 3 Photographer Lance MacKenzie introduces us to one of the creators.

Related Stories:

Navy submarine USS Vermont to be celebrated this month

Students make bell stand for USS Vermont

Burlington Coast Guard chief named honorary plank owner of USS Vermont

USS Vermont submarine crew members get plaques

Artist creates wooden USS Vermont

How teddy bears are helping to launch the USS Vermont

Behind the scenes on the USS Vermont

New submarine’s first splash is with Vermont water

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington community mourns unexpected death of principal
Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
Vermont is slated to have 50,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025, and the people who...
Vermont looks to replace lost gas taxes from those driving electric vehicles

Latest News

Advocates push for Vermonters to sign up for reduced-cost health insurance
Community comes together to honor St. Albans veteran who passed
Community pays tribute to St. Albans veteran
COVID-19 testing
Vermont contact tracing and testing ramps up again to meet delta surge
Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia