Community pays tribute to St. Albans veteran

Family, friends, and supporters of Cory Green drove in a procession from St. Albans to the...
Family, friends, and supporters of Cory Green drove in a procession from St. Albans to the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center Thursday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members gathered Thursday to honor a St. Albans veteran who died earlier this month.

Family, friends, and supporters of Cory Green drove in a procession from St. Albans to the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center.

According to his obituary, Green joined the Navy in 2008 after he graduated from BFA St. Albans. It goes on to say that he “fought many battles in Afghanistan, but unexpectedly lost his war at home with PTSD.”

Fellow veterans that were at the procession are reminding other veterans to reach out for help by calling the Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 or by contacting the VA for help.

