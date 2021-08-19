Advertisement

Dairy farmers eligible for pandemic-related assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says help is on the way for dairy farmers who got a lower...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says help is on the way for dairy farmers who got a lower price for their products because of pandemic-related market abnormalities. - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says help is on the way for dairy farmers who got a lower price for their products because of pandemic-related market abnormalities.

The department said Thursday that it will provide about $350 million in assistance payments to eligible farmers.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says family dairy farmers have been battered by the pandemic, trade issues and unpredictable weather.

The USDA says qualified dairy farmers will get payments for 80% of the revenue difference per month based on an annual production of up to 5 million pounds of milk marketed and on fluid milk sales from July through December 2020. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington community mourns unexpected death of principal
Toni Baker
Missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in New Hampshire
House in catches fire in Milton
Family pet dies in Milton house fire

Latest News

A batch of mosquitoes collected in Salem is the first in New Hampshire to test positive for...
New Hampshire mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus
Raymond Gadreault
Police searching for Vt. man who cut off tracking bracelet
Lenny Couture
Super Senior: Lenny Couture
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
New Hampshire hermit secures housing for winter