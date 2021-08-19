Electric car event kicks off in Middlebury Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fossil fuels from transportation are the top source of carbon emissions in Vermont, and policymakers continue to push people to go electric, but many drivers remain reluctant.

An event this weekend aims to get them off the fence. Green Mountain Power is partnering with its customers to host the EVenture Ride-n-Drive event in Middlebury. It’s designed to give folks a chance to learn about EVs, financial incentives available, and talk with owners about their experiences.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with GMP vice president Kristin Carlson about the upcoming event.

Customers who want to bring their EV to the parade and event can RSVP and sign up here: https://forms.gle/UqpdyjFkNmUSotKAA. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at GMP’s office at 121 Cady Road in Middlebury. The drivers will drive to the Middlebury Coop, where the EVs will be set up for people to check out.

