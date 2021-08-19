Advertisement

Electric car event kicks off in Middlebury Saturday

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fossil fuels from transportation are the top source of carbon emissions in Vermont, and policymakers continue to push people to go electric, but many drivers remain reluctant.

An event this weekend aims to get them off the fence. Green Mountain Power is partnering with its customers to host the EVenture Ride-n-Drive event in Middlebury. It’s designed to give folks a chance to learn about EVs, financial incentives available, and talk with owners about their experiences.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with GMP vice president Kristin Carlson about the upcoming event.

Customers who want to bring their EV to the parade and event can RSVP and sign up here: https://forms.gle/UqpdyjFkNmUSotKAA. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at GMP’s office at 121 Cady Road in Middlebury. The drivers will drive to the Middlebury Coop, where the EVs will be set up for people to check out.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington community mourns unexpected death of principal
Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
Vermont is slated to have 50,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025, and the people who...
Vermont looks to replace lost gas taxes from those driving electric vehicles

Latest News

Advocates push for Vermonters to sign up for reduced-cost health insurance
Community comes together to honor St. Albans veteran who passed
Community pays tribute to St. Albans veteran
COVID-19 testing
Vermont contact tracing and testing ramps up again to meet delta surge
Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
USS Vermont commemorative jug.
Commemorative jugs headed to USS Vermont