Essex County, NY, joins growing list of high COVID transmission areas

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (WCAX) - In New York, Essex County leaders are requiring masking in all county buildings regardless of vaccination status. They’re also asking everyone to mask indoors everywhere else.

That’s because the CDC just announced high transmission of COVID-19 in Essex County.

And it’s far from alone if you look at the map that identifies every county in the nation using the CDC’s transmission standards.

Red is where there is high transmission. Blue is considered substantial transmission. Green is moderate transmission.

There is no county in our entire area with low transmission.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.