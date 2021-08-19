Advertisement

Groups sue Vermont over mosquito spraying oversight, endangered bats

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a fight over mosquito spraying in Addison County and it centers around endangered bats.

The town of Salisbury this May opted out of a mosquito spraying program being conducted by the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen-Pittsford Insect Control District they are a part of. One of the reasons cited was the concerns for five endangered or threatened Vermont bat species that can be harmed by the pesticides being used to battle the mosquitos.

Now, the Vermont Natural Resources Council and the Center for Biological Diversity are suing the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources for refusing to require the district to apply for permission to spray.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Jamey Fidel, the VNRC’s general counsel and forest wildlife program director, about the lawsuit they are a part of.

Related Story:

Salisbury opting out of mosquito-spraying program

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington community mourns unexpected death of principal
Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
Vermont is slated to have 50,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025, and the people who...
Vermont looks to replace lost gas taxes from those driving electric vehicles

Latest News

USS Vermont commemorative jug.
Commemorative jug headed to USS Vermont
Super Senior: Lenny Couture
Super Senior: Lenny Couture
Health care access and affordability
Advocates push for Vermonters to sign up for reduced-cost health insurance
Mosquito spraying oversight
Groups sue Vermont over mosquito spraying oversight, endangered bats