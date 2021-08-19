Groups sue Vermont over mosquito spraying oversight, endangered bats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a fight over mosquito spraying in Addison County and it centers around endangered bats.

The town of Salisbury this May opted out of a mosquito spraying program being conducted by the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen-Pittsford Insect Control District they are a part of. One of the reasons cited was the concerns for five endangered or threatened Vermont bat species that can be harmed by the pesticides being used to battle the mosquitos.

Now, the Vermont Natural Resources Council and the Center for Biological Diversity are suing the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources for refusing to require the district to apply for permission to spray.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Jamey Fidel, the VNRC’s general counsel and forest wildlife program director, about the lawsuit they are a part of.

