Advertisement

How to take advantage of extended student loan freeze

By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The clock is ticking as student loan repayments are set to begin again early next year.

President Joe Biden announced last week it is extending the pause on federal student loan payments again, this time until January 31, 2022. The payments have been on hold since the start of the pandemic.

Dom Amato spoke with Mark Scribner, a financial expert with oXYGen Financial Boston, about what you should be doing to take advantage of this unique opportunity during the forbearance period.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington community mourns unexpected death of principal
Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
Vermont is slated to have 50,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025, and the people who...
Vermont looks to replace lost gas taxes from those driving electric vehicles

Latest News

Advocates push for Vermonters to sign up for reduced-cost health insurance
Community comes together to honor St. Albans veteran who passed
Community pays tribute to St. Albans veteran
COVID-19 testing
Vermont contact tracing and testing ramps up again to meet delta surge
Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
USS Vermont commemorative jug.
Commemorative jugs headed to USS Vermont