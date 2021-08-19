Advertisement

Lakers look to make the leap

Colchester hoping to go from playoff regular to title contender in 2021
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Colchester Lakers are one of many teams looking to make a splash in Division 1 this year. The Lakers were back in shoulder pads Thursday for the first time in nearly two years, and like most teams around the state, they’re relying on the upperclassmen to teach the younger kids what tackle football at the varsity level is all about.

Colchester has been one of the better programs in the state’s top division over the last few years, qualifying for the playoffs six consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2019. But despite consistently finding themselves playing late into October, the Lakers have just one playoff win to their name in that time: a quarterfinal victory over Rutland when the current seniors would have been just ten or eleven years old.

An interesting note though: Colchester thrived in the 7 on 7 format a year ago, claiming the Burlington area title with a road win over CVU. The Lakers graduated a large class of seniors this Spring so fans will have to wait and see how well that translates in a return to full contact 11-on-11, but players are confident the lessons they learned a year ago can help them make the leap from playoff regular to title contender.

“Yeah, for sure, we definitely have a pretty close team this year so far and it seems like everybody out here wants to win and they show up ready to play every day,” said senior quarterback Alex Rublee. “Obviously we lost a huge group last year in the seniors, but I think everybody that was there for last year is ready to do it again.”

“It was nice to win a championship, seeing how fierce people can be in playoff situations and just that situation where you have to learn something new and put it into use,” added senior lineman Jake Perrotte. “That might be helpful this year because we’ve got a lot of newcoming freshman and the whole system is going to be new so it will help us a lot when we’re learning a new system.”

The Lakers won’t have to wait long to see how they stack up against the state’s best: Colchester opens its season at home on September 3rd against defending D1 champ Burr and Burton.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington community mourns unexpected death of principal
Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
Vermont is slated to have 50,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025, and the people who...
Vermont looks to replace lost gas taxes from those driving electric vehicles

Latest News

There might not be any snow on the ground now, but that's not stopping athletes in Lake Placid...
Upgrades aim to keep skiers training on snow in Lake Placid year-round
Burlington-South Burlington one of many high school football teams to begin practice
Seawolves ready for contact
Elite competition is just starting to heat up in Lake Placid where they are busy upgrading...
Lake Placid’s aging Olympic venues undergoing extensive upgrades
Vermont downs Worcester 15-2 in Game 1 of Best of 3 semifinal
Monsters roll in playoff opener