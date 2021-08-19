Advertisement

New Hampshire hermit secures housing for winter

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” is no longer homeless.

One of his supporters posted on social media that temporary housing has been secured for David Lidstone through the winter while he decides whether to rebuild his cabin or accept some other housing.

The location is being kept secret to protect Lidstone’s privacy, Jodie Gedeon wrote in a statement.

There has been an outpouring of support for Lidstone after he was evicted by a landowner and jailed before his cabin burned down.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington community mourns unexpected death of principal
Toni Baker
Missing Pennsylvania woman found dead in New Hampshire
House in catches fire in Milton
Family pet dies in Milton house fire

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more...
In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
ER nurses see increase in assaults, health care CEO says
Family, friends, and supporters of Cory Green drove in a procession from St. Albans to the...
Community pays tribute to St. Albans veteran
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police say man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb
Police in New Hampshire say a 16-year-old boy led officers on pursuits in two stolen vehicles -...
Teen injured after wrecking two stolen vehicles in NH