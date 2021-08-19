New York can require masks in school, says Lt. Gov. Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul says that the state has the authority to mandate masks at schools. That’s in contrast to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who earlier this month said he lacks the legal authority to impose mask mandates on his own.

The Democrat Hochul is set to take office as New York’s first female governor on Aug. 24, when Cuomo will resign in the wake of an independent investigation that found he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Hochul said Wednesday that nearly all school leaders and superintendents she’s spoken with support a mask mandate in schools.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)