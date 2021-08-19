Advertisement

NH business hopes to expand, struggles to find workers

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANCASTER, N.H. (WCAX) - PAK Solutions in Lancaster, New Hampshire is hiring, but like many employers across our region, the company is having trouble finding people to do the job.

PAK makes packaging materials for a wide range of industries and companies, including the Vermont Country Store.

The business currently has 85 employees but is looking to expand by hiring an additional 25 people.

But the owners say in today’s jobs market, that is easier said than done.

“I think like a lot of employers up here, it is a situation where we can pay a competitive wage, we’ve got a full benefit package, we are offering vacation, we are offering flex time, we are offering part-time options. And so we want people to come in and learn more about our business. We want people to understand more what we are doing,” said John Shaughnessy of PAK Solutions.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster toured the facility Thursday morning. Workforce development was the main focus of the meeting.

The company will host a job fair on Aug. 26. Anyone is welcome.

