NH community mental health contracts extended during pandemic

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Community mental health centers are getting more money to provide crisis intervention services to uninsured and underinsured children and adults along with health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Council on Wednesday approved the renewal of contracts with eight centers through May 2022 and increasing total payments to $3.7 million using federal funds.

Adults and children with serious mental illness, health care workers and others continue to develop new mental health challenges or are seeing their conditions worsen because of the pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

