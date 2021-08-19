NH congressional delegation working to get people out of Afghanistan

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s congressional delegation is actively working to get people out of Afghanistan who have direct ties to the Granite State. That’s according to Rep. Annie Kuster, who says there is a channel open with the State Department to identify individuals who need help getting out of the embattled country.

Citizens of Afghanistan are among those who are getting help.

“That may have been an interpreter for a military person in New Hampshire. We are working with some schools that have former students that are from Afghanistan trying to help them get their families out,” said Kuster, D-New Hampshire.

Kuster says the images coming out of Afghanistan are heartbreaking. Though, she is hopeful that since the U.S. military now controls the airport, evacuations can accelerate over the next several weeks.

