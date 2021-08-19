Advertisement

NH host who recorded exchange student in bathroom gets 15 years

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Bedford, New Hampshire, man who secretly recorded a teenage exchange student in a bathroom has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Law enforcement authorities were alerted after the 15-year-old boy notified the operator of the exchange program that he’d discovered a camera hidden inside a device that looked like a pen. Officials say 48-year-old Matthew Dion attempted to erase the evidence from a storage device before police executed a search warrant in April 2020. But investigators were able to retrieve photos of the naked student.

Dion pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. He also must pay $30,000 in restitution.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Karsten Schlenter-File photo
South Burlington community mourns unexpected death of principal
Raymond Gadreault
Police searching for Vt. man who cut off tracking bracelet
Vermont is slated to have 50,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025, and the people who...
Vermont looks to replace lost gas taxes from those driving electric vehicles

Latest News

New Hampshire's PAK Solutions is hiring, but like many employers across our region, the company...
NH business hopes to expand, struggles to find workers
mosquito
Groups sue Vermont over mosquito spraying oversight, endangered bats
Police say 11 homes and businesses were hit overnight in a Burlington burglary spree.
11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree
The CDC just announced high transmission of COVID-19 in Essex County, New York.
Essex County, NY, joins growing list of high COVID transmission areas