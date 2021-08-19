NH host who recorded exchange student in bathroom gets 15 years

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Bedford, New Hampshire, man who secretly recorded a teenage exchange student in a bathroom has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Law enforcement authorities were alerted after the 15-year-old boy notified the operator of the exchange program that he’d discovered a camera hidden inside a device that looked like a pen. Officials say 48-year-old Matthew Dion attempted to erase the evidence from a storage device before police executed a search warrant in April 2020. But investigators were able to retrieve photos of the naked student.

Dion pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. He also must pay $30,000 in restitution.

