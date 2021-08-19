Advertisement

Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall

VSP looking for driver who owns this truck
VSP looking for driver who owns this truck
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for the driver of a truck involved in a crash Wednesday.

Police say a truck crashed through a stone wall around 4:30 p.m. and then took off.
Police say it happened on Thompson Road near Westman Road in Cambridge. The truck is a tan Ford F-150 with black fender flares and was not registered with unassigned Vermont license plates.

Police say the stone wall that was damaged was hand built by the owner of the property.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

