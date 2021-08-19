Advertisement

Police searching for Vt. man who cut off tracking bracelet

Raymond Gadreault
Raymond Gadreault(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
Aug. 19, 2021
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a Northeast Kingdom man who they say cut off his tracking bracelet.

Vermont state police say Raymond Gadreault, 73, of Coventry, is on supervised release by Vermont Probation and Parole for a domestic assault conviction.

Investigators say Gadreault cut off his tracking bracelet Wednesday and took off. His last known location was the Interstate 89 southbound rest area in Randolph.

Police say there’s no known threat to the public, but anyone who sees Gadreault is asked to call state police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.

