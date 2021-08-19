Advertisement

Teen injured after wrecking two stolen vehicles in NH

Police in New Hampshire say a 16-year-old boy led officers on pursuits in two stolen vehicles - and ultimately ended up in a hospital.(KLTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CANAAN, N.H. (AP) - Police say a 16-year-old boy led officers on pursuits in two stolen vehicles - and ultimately ended up in a hospital.

Police say the episode unfolded Tuesday evening when the teenager fled into the woods after crashing a stolen vehicle in the town of Orange.

Then the teen stole another vehicle in which he led police on another pursuit that ended when the vehicle rolled and snapped a utility pole in Canaan.

Police say the teen was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and charged with numerous offenses.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

