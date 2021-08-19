Tourism-driven communities grapple with affordable housing crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As some of Vermont’s biggest tourist destinations continue to struggle to find workers during the pandemic, the need for more affordable housing has become a key issue.

Stowe is a major tourist destination, especially during ski season. The resorts, as well as some local businesses, rely on seasonal workers to handle the influx of visitors. But not only are employers struggling to find help during the pandemic, but it can also be even tougher in places where rent is high and inventory is low.

There are housing partnerships that have waitlists to get people into affordable housing, but some of those lists leave people waiting for years. The Lamoille Housing Partnership is working on creating more rental units in Stowe, even though it won’t make a big dent in that list.

The housing situation around Bolton Valley Resort is similar. Even though they’re a smaller community than Stowe, they’re still facing a shortage of affordable housing. “It’s very competitive,” said Lindsay DesLauriers, the resort’s executive director. “It’s one part affordability and one part availability.” She says the lack of housing in the area is making hiring hard. “Hiring people right now is a huge challenge. We found that to be the case, especially food and beverage. Yes, it’s impacted us significantly this summer.”

Bolton Valley has already built some lodging for employees and is in the process of building more units. However, DesLauriers said that’s not enough to meet the whole need.

One town over, in Richmond, they’re looking to find places where they can add additional housing. Town Planner Ravi Venkataraman says affordable housing is a topic that comes up on a regular basis. “They are looking into the entire zoning regulations and trying to figure out if it is suitable for the town and meets the needs of the town in 2021,” said Venkataraman.

Just a car ride away in Stowe, the Lamoille Housing Partnership is looking to add to the affordable housing stock. Jim Lovinsky the group’s Executive director, says the 16 units they’re adding will barely make a dent on their waitlist. “Four hundred applications and three available units,” he said. “It could be a long long time at this point, a matter of years. One thing we’re working on right now with affordable housing is using money from the state to build as many new units as we can.”

Stowe Planning Commission Chair Mila Lonetto says the new units are welcome and that the town hopes to add more. “People are leaving because they can’t find housing. Local businesses are having a hard time finding employees. Restaurants and businesses are closed. It is really an issue here and we need to be supporting these projects where we can,” she said.

The planning commission in Stowe has been working with Lamoille Housing Partnership to help them get a $500,000 grant. If and when they get that, it will go directly toward the cost of construction for the new units.

Lovinsky says they hope to have those finished and occupied by the start of next year.

