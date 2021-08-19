BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! “Fred” will be paying us a visit today . . . the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, that is. We can expect periods of rain today, heavy at times, especially in our central & southern counties where there is a “FLASH FLOOD WATCH* in effect through Thursday evening. 1-3″ of rain is possible by the end of the day, and that could produce some localized flooding problems.

That system will move off to the east tonight, and there will just be a few lingering showers overnight.

There will be lots of sunshine for Friday, but it will be a hot & muggy day.

The heat & humidity will continue through the weekend and into next week. Each day through the middle of next week will feature partly sunny skies, but there will also be the chance for a few showers and possible thunderstorms each day, too. Temperatures will be staying in the low/mid 80s for highs, and overnight lows will be in the muggy mid/upper 60s.

Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic may make a run at the New England coast late Sunday into Monday. We will be keeping a close eye on that storm as it possibly strengthens into a hurricane later today.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the flooding situation here today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any developments of flooding problems throughout the day, on-air and online. -Gary

