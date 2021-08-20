Back-to school shoppers flock to the stores

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WCAX) - School begins in less than a week for some Vermont kids, and that means it’s time for some back-to-school shopping. Olivia Lyons caught up with some of those last-minute shoppers to see how their spending has changed since last fall.

Last year, many families did their back-to-school shopping online, or barely any at all. But this year, they are hitting the stores and finding those items in person.

“We’re shopping for school supplies, clothes for kindergarten, and shoes,” said Grace Tooley, who hit the outlets in Lake George with her mother, Mary. The Granville, New York, pre-schooler attended classes for part of last year. They didn’t do much back-to-school shopping then, and anticipate spending more money this year because of it. “Probably, just because. And it’s been a while since we outfitted,” Mary said.

“Definitely spending a little more money than last year,” said Kylee Ezzo, a rising junior at Poultney High School and Stafford Tech Center’s cosmetology program. The salon at Stafford is open to the public this year, so Ezzo needed to find a professional wardrobe. “Last year I just wore a lot of leggings and oversized t-shirts because I could. And this year I can’t.”

A national retail federation study shows families are spending on average $59 more this year. “I don’t know if we would spend more this year compared to a pre-COVID school year, but definitely more than last year,” said Chelsea Wells, who was shopping with seventh-grader, Piper. Last year, the Bakersfield, Vermont, family didn’t need to go shopping because Piper was home three days a week with the hybrid model. But the Wells’ are making the most of what’s left of summer vacation -- shopping and going to the Great Escape. “To be honest, she probably doesn’t even need anything. It’s just the excitement of being able to go shopping.”

Even though many people were wearing masks while shopping, they all said being back in a store looking for those school items makes it feel a little more normal

