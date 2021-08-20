Burlington repeat offender arrested for child porn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man faces child porn charges for the second time.

Authorities say they received a tip that Gregory Kelly, 55, had admitted to his probation officer that he had accessed child porn. They say a search warrant of his devices revealed numerous images and videos. Kelly was arrested back in 2017 on similar charges.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday on the latest charges -- 12 felony counts of possession of child sex abuse materials – second offense.

He was released under conditions.

