Advertisement

Burlington repeat offender arrested for child porn

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man faces child porn charges for the second time.

Authorities say they received a tip that Gregory Kelly, 55, had admitted to his probation officer that he had accessed child porn. They say a search warrant of his devices revealed numerous images and videos. Kelly was arrested back in 2017 on similar charges.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday on the latest charges -- 12 felony counts of possession of child sex abuse materials – second offense.

He was released under conditions.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Gadreault
Wanted Vermont man captured in Virginia
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ $180,000
Vermont police are looking for the driver who owns this truck.
Police looking for driver who crashed into stone wall
Police say 11 homes and businesses were hit overnight in a Burlington burglary spree.
11 homes, businesses hit in Burlington burglary spree
File photo
Tech company to bring up to 250 new jobs to Waterbury area

Latest News

New mural carries deeper meaning
New mural under South Burlington bridge
New mural carries deeper meaning
New mural in South Burlington with deeper meaning
Neuroscience expert shares back-to-school brain hacks
Visitors wear face coverings, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Portland, Maine.
Maine program to attract new workers has few takers