‘Diary of Anne Frank’ set to take the stage at Hardwick Town House

By Dom Amato
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Many major Broadway shows are returning this fall, but in Vermont, one show is looking to steal the spotlight this weekend. “The Diary of Anne Frank” is being presented by The Greensboro Arts Alliance/Mirror Theater, and will be performed at the Hardwick Town House.

It’s one of the first full productions to be held by the Vermont arts organization since the pandemic began.

The show starts Friday, August 20th, and runs through the weekend with a talkback with the cast on Sunday.

Following the play on Sunday, there will be a screening of “Son of the South,” a movie produced by Spike Lee, Eve Pomerance, and Bill Black.

There will then be a live Q & A after the showing of the movie with some of the cast and crew.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

