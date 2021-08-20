Harwood school district to require staff vaccination or testing

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - With the start of school next week, Harwood Unified Union School District announced Friday it will require vaccination or testing for all staff, the first Vermont district to require such a mandate.

In a letter to the community Thursday, HUUSD Superintendent Brigid Nease said vaccines will be mandatory or staff will have to undergo “frequent COVID-19 testing.” All students and staff will also have to wear masks for the foreseeable future, regardless of vaccination status. She says it’s all aimed at keeping students back in-person full-time.

Many people we spoke to agreed that the move was a good idea. “Safety is just the fIrst thing. You have to be safe no matter what. If wearing a mask is going to make our children safer and our families safer, then I’m all for it,” said Denise O’Neill, an independent early educator.

Vermont-NEA officials said they also support the move but stressed the need to be at the table when it comes to any mandate. “We absolutely believe that everyone in a school who is eligible to be vaccinated should be vaccinated,” said Don Tinney, the union’s president.

The delta variant has complicated the return to school and districts around the state are weighing whether to stick with state guidelines or come up with even stricter precautions. Superintendent Nease says the return to school has become a flashpoint and has become politicized. She says she has received several complaints, and that another superintendent received a death threat. She is now pleading for civility. “What Vermonters have always been about is to have that level of discourse, even when people agree or people feel like their voice is safe and their engagement can be respected,” Nease said.

Since the governor lifted the state of emergency in June, there are no top-down rules for the start of school like last year. The Agency of Education has issued several recommendations, including universal masking for the first few weeks. The governor says the recommendations reflect the level of risk based on current COVID data, but that the final plans are ultimately up to local school districts.

“Local decision-makers are doing their best, but they’re doing it with a lot of influence from the communities themselves -- political dynamics, health dynamics, and less affirmative guidance from state authorities,” said Jeff Francis with the Vermont Superintendents Association.

The HUUSD is holding a virtual public hearing Monday night to answer questions from families about the return to school.

