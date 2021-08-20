Advertisement

Have you taken your cat to the vet lately?

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday is Take your Cat to the Vet Day.

Experts say cats are masters at hiding disease and can be ill and not show any signs of it. In addition to rabies, they are susceptible to dental disease and other illnesses.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Erin Forbes with Mountain View Animal Hospital in Essex Junction, about why it’s important for families with felines to get an annual checkup.

