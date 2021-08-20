Advertisement

Imagination, Skittles help boy, 5, conquer Appalachian Trail

In this July 23, 2021, family photograph provided by Joshua Sutton, 5-year-old Harvey Sutton...
In this July 23, 2021, family photograph provided by Joshua Sutton, 5-year-old Harvey Sutton raises his arms on a mountain top in Bigelow Preserve, Maine.(Joshua Sutton photo via AP | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A boy who recently hiked the Appalachian Trail is preparing for his next adventure in kindergarten.

Five-year-old Harvey Sutton tagged along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles to complete the feat. He was 4 years old when he and his parents began their walk in January in Georgia. He was 5 years and 4 months old when the family completed the journey last week in Maine. That puts him among the youngest to complete the trail.

One expert says kids are resilient enough as long as parents keep their development in mind and scale the hike to a child’s abilities.

In this April 11, 2021, family photograph provided by Joshua Sutton, 5-year-old Harvey Sutton,...
In this April 11, 2021, family photograph provided by Joshua Sutton, 5-year-old Harvey Sutton, center, poses with his mom Cassie, right, and dad Joshua, mountain top in Three Ridges, Virginia.(Joshua Sutton photo via AP | AP)

